Hillsborough County Public Schools hosting back to school health clinics

TAMPA (WFLA) – It’s almost time to head back to school!

Hillsborough County Public Schools and their health partners are offering free physicals, immunizations, and school supplies.

The services will be provided at no cost by appointment between 9 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at the following locations and dates:

Saturday, July 27 – 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Plant City | Swindle Medical Center – 1601 West Timberlane Dr., Plant City

Ruskin | Lennard High School – 2342 Shell Point Road E., Ruskin

Saturday, August 03 – 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

East Tampa | Middleton High School – 4801 N 22nd St., Tampa

North Tampa | Bowers Whitley Career Center – 13609 N 22nd St, Tampa

Saturday, August 10, 2019 – 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

West Tampa | Blake High School – 1701 North Blvd., Tampa

Families must pre-register to attend online.

In addition, Hillsborough County Public Schools, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Bullard Family Foundation are hosting the Back to School Bash on Saturday, August 3, from 8:01 a.m.-2:01 p.m., at Raymond James Stadium.

This event is free and open to all Hillsborough County K-12 students. Parents and guardians can register their child on-site to receive free physicals, eye exams, haircuts, school supplies and food (while supplies last).

On Saturday, August 10, Leto High School will be hosting its Health and Job fair. No registration is required for this health fair.