TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County Public Schools announced 10 public meetings on potential scenarios for drawing boundaries.

According to the Hillsborough County Public Schools Attendance Boundary Analysis website, the meetings will be held on January 9 – 13 at high schools throughout the county.

Community members will view boundary maps, submit feedback through an interactive tool, and have the opportunity to speak with HCPS and the project consultant team.

The meetings will be held from 5:30 – 8:00 p.m. at the following locations :

Jan. 9 – Middleton High School – 4801 N. 22nd St., Tampa

Jan. 9 – Plant City High School – One Raider Place, Plant City

Jan. 10 – Brandon High School – 1101 Victoria St., Brandon

Jan. 10 – Sumner High School – 10650 County Rd. 672, Riverview

Jan. 11 – Plant High School – 2415 S. Himes Ave., Tampa

Jan. 11 – Leto High School – 4409 W. Sligh Ave., Tampa

Jan. 12 – Gaither High School – 16200 N Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa

Jan. 12 – Sickles High School – 7950 Gunn Hwy., Tampa

Jan. 13 – Bloomingdale High School – 1700 E. Bloomingdale Ave., Valrico

Jan. 13 – Wharton High School – 20150 Bruce B. Downs Blvd., Tampa

After the meetings, the team will take input from the community and revise boundary scenarios. Then the team will present the potential scenarios to the Hillsborough County School Board. Boundary change recommendations, including a decision on grandfathering, will be left up to the School Board.