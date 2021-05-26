Hillsborough County Public Schools handing out free meal boxes for Memorial Day weekend to students

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Public Schools will be handing out meal boxes to students who may need access to healthy meals over Memorial Day weekend.

Pick-ups for the meal boxes will take place Thursday at 9036 Brittany Way in Tampa from 7:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., while supplies last.

Distribution of the meal kits will also take place at specific school sites Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. A list of those locations can be found online.

Each package contains three breakfasts and three lunches, free of charge to any child 18 years old and under (under 21 years old for those with special needs). All food meets nutritional guidelines determined by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The variety of food differs from site to site.

“We’ve heard from our families that these meals make a direct impact on the lives of our students and it really helps them get through a tough time because a lot of people still aren’t at work or still aren’t bringing home what they might have been bringing home before the pandemic started,” said Shani Hall, with the school district.

Parents are encouraged to have their child’s student ID number and date of birth available upon arrival.