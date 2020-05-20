Hillsborough County parks to reopen after busy Memorial Day weekend

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Parks in Hillsborough County are expected to reopen next week. However, it won’t happen until after the busy Memorial Day weekend.

Several locations are scheduled to reopen Tuesday, May 26.

Many parks around the county and state have been closed since March as leaders began to shutter things amid the coronavirus pandemic. They have slowly started to reopen.

The following conservation parks, trails, and boat ramps will reopen May 26:

Lake Rogers Conservation Park, 9010 N. Mobley Road, Odessa

Lake Park (hiking and equestrian trails only), 17302 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Lutz

Northdale-Lake Park Trail, 15550 Spring Pine Drive, Tampa, 33624

Edward Medard Conservation Park (boat ramp only), 6140 Turkey Creek Road, Plant City

Sydney-Dover Trails Conservation Park, 536 N. Dover Road, Dover

Dead River Conservation Park (walk-in/bike-in only), 15098 Dead River Road, Thonotosassa

Harney Park Boat Ramp, 7115 N. U.S. 301, Tampa

“The park reopenings give residents additional opportunities for recreation and exercise, but important restrictions remain in place,” the county explained in a press released to 8 On Your Side.

The City of Tampa has opened parks, pools and other recreational areas.

Leaders encourage people to bring hand sanitizer and wear face coverings when in public.

