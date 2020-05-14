Hillsborough County Parks and Recreation cancel summer camps due to coronavirus concerns

TAMPA (WFLA) – Hillsborough County is canceling its Parks & Recreation summer camps due to coronavirus concerns.

“The decision was made to protect the safety of children, their families, and Parks & Recreation staff who lead the camps. The closures align with a decision this week by Hillsborough County Public Schools to cancel in-person summer classes.

Parks & Recreation staff are developing virtual programming designed to engage and educate

children during the summer months.

The county says full refunds will be given to any families that have pre-registered.