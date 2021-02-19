Hillsborough County paramedic found guilty in girlfriend’s 2016 death

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jurors found a 48-year-old paramedic who tried to frame the death of his girlfriend as a suicide guilty of second-degree murder.

The Hillsborough County State Attorney’s Office said Thursday that jurors deliberated for eight hours before determining Thomas Elmore Jr. shot Tamara Naish in their Riverview home.

Prosecutors say he let her body sit “at least 36 hours” before alerting deputies.

The medical examiner said it would’ve been impossible for Naish to have shot herself. One bullet wound was to her hand, and the gun was in her left hand even though she was right-handed.

A sentencing date hasn’t been set.