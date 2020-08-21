Hillsborough County plans to open more shelters for hurricane season amid pandemic

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay leaders are keeping a close watch on Tropical Depressions 13 and 14 and are urging residents to be prepared.

Due to the pandemic, Hillsborough County has unveiled updated plans for the hurricane season.

The county is prepared to open shelters with extra safety measures in place in light of the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Although public leaders say shelters should be a last resort, there will be extra shelters opening this season for residents who don’t have alternatives.

The county says it plans to open more shelters to decrease building occupancy and provide space for social distancing.

People at shelters will be screened daily, everyone over the age of 5 will be required to wear face coverings, and there will be separate areas for anyone high-risk for the virus, or anyone who may have it.

County leaders are urging people to get their hurricane kits ready, and include extra face coverings, hand soap, and hand sanitizer.

