TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Cold weather shelters will open in Hillsborough County on Wednesday, Dec. 6 to give people a place to escape from the frigid temperatures.

Temperatures are expected to dip into the 40s overnight, which could pose a risk to homeless people and residents without adequate heating in their homes.

The following shelters have limited capacity will take in guests from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.:

Amazing Love Ministries

3304 E. Columbus Dr., Tampa, FL 33602

Church of God of Prophecy Hyde Park

107 S. Oregon Ave., Tampa, FL 33606

Greater New Hope Church Anointed Ministries (Prayer Retreat Center)

2104 Mud Lake Rd., Plant City, FL 33566

Hyde Park United Methodist Church

500 W. Platt St., Tampa, FL 33606

Legacy Church

3416 N. 15th St., Tampa, FL 33605

New Life Church (hosted by Unbroken Dreams, Inc. — Pet Friendly)

8216 N. 13th St., Tampa, FL 33604

Tampa Bay Mission of Hope

212 S. St. Cloud Ave. Building A, Valrico, FL 33594

The shelters are reserved for adults only and pre-registration is required by calling (813) 209-1176. The deadline to call is 5 p.m.

Metropolitan Ministries will provide a limited number of single-night motel vouchers on a first-come, first-served basis for families with children, according to the county website. Families can call (813) 209-1176 for more information.