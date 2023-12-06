TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Cold weather shelters will open in Hillsborough County on Wednesday, Dec. 6 to give people a place to escape from the frigid temperatures.
Temperatures are expected to dip into the 40s overnight, which could pose a risk to homeless people and residents without adequate heating in their homes.
The following shelters have limited capacity will take in guests from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.:
- Amazing Love Ministries
3304 E. Columbus Dr., Tampa, FL 33602
- Church of God of Prophecy Hyde Park
107 S. Oregon Ave., Tampa, FL 33606
- Greater New Hope Church Anointed Ministries (Prayer Retreat Center)
2104 Mud Lake Rd., Plant City, FL 33566
- Hyde Park United Methodist Church
500 W. Platt St., Tampa, FL 33606
- Legacy Church
3416 N. 15th St., Tampa, FL 33605
- New Life Church (hosted by Unbroken Dreams, Inc. — Pet Friendly)
8216 N. 13th St., Tampa, FL 33604
- Tampa Bay Mission of Hope
212 S. St. Cloud Ave. Building A, Valrico, FL 33594
The shelters are reserved for adults only and pre-registration is required by calling (813) 209-1176. The deadline to call is 5 p.m.
Metropolitan Ministries will provide a limited number of single-night motel vouchers on a first-come, first-served basis for families with children, according to the county website. Families can call (813) 209-1176 for more information.