Hillsborough County opens 3rd COVID testing site to help alleviate demand

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With the omicron variant surging and COVID-19 numbers hitting record highs in Florida, testing sites in Tampa Bay continue to be flooded with people.

To help alleviate the demand for testing, Hillsborough County is launching a new testing site Monday morning at Hillsborough Community College’s Brandon Campus at 10451 Nancy Watkins Drive.

The entrance to the site is off East Columbus Drive. Visitors will not be able to access the testing site by using Nancy Watkins Drive.

It is a drive-thru site that is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Emergency Management is asking residents not to arrive at the site before 9 a.m. because the gate will not be open before then.

The CDC reported 69,914 new cases on Sunday in the state. More hospitals are also seeing a spike in cases. Over the past week, there have been 1,740 new hospitalizations in Florida, according to the CDC.

The current wave has been prompting people to flood testing sites over the past month. The county’s other two test sites are at Progress Village Park at 8701 Progress Boulevard and the West Tampa Community Resource Center at 2103 North Rome Avenue. Both are walk-up test sites that will open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The county said 6,743 people were tested over the weekend at both sites combined.

The West Tampa Community Resource Center also offers vaccinations, Pfizer pediatric vaccines, booster shots for those who are eligible and monoclonal antibody therapy treatment. Those wanting antibody treatments will have to make an appointment at patientportalfl.com.

Children between 5 and 11 will need to have their parent or guardian present to get a Pfizer pediatric vaccine. The county says proof of insurance is recommended for all services.

The City of Tampa also offers testing at Al Barnes Park at 3101 East 21st Avenue and Al Lopez Park at 4602 North Himes Avenue. Both locations are open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.