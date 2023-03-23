HILLSBROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County’s Mosquito Management Program is monitoring the presence of a newly-discovered mosquito species that’s been found in Florida.

Culex lactator is a mosquito species native to Central and Southern America, according to researchers at the University of Florida.

The new species has been found in three Florida counties, including Miami-Dade, Lee and Collier counties, but not yet Tampa Bay.

So far, 40 mosquito species have been identified in Hillsborough County. Mosquito management says seven or eight of those species carry and transmit diseases. The others are nuisance mosquitoes.

“We’re aware of it, and if we were to find it here in Tampa, we were treated the same way with any other their type of mosquito that were going to try to control,” said David Fiess, the operation superintendent for Hillsborough County’s Mosquito Management Program.

Fiess said his team combs through samples to identify the new species.

“Not much is known about this type of mosquito,” he said. “We don’t know if it transmits disease, we don’t know if it’s just a nuisance mosquito. It could be a mosquito that just bites frogs.”

UF scientists first discovered Culex lactator in 2018 in Miami. Last year, researchers found the insect in Lee and Collier counties.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if they’re making up into the Tampa Bay area,” said Lawrence Reeves, an assistant professor at UF.

While that hasn’t happened yet, Hillsborough County is monitoring the situation.