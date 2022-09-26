TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A mandatory evacuation has been issued for Zone A in Hillsborough County, according to county officials.

Hillsborough County Administrator Bonnie Wise made the announcement during a press conference at 10 a.m. Monday from the Hillsborough Public Safety Operations Complex. The order will take effect at 2 p.m.

Wise also said that a voluntary evacuation was recommended for Zone B.

“We did not make this decision easily, but the storm poses a serious threat, and we must do everything we can to protect our residents,” Wise said.

The administrator said the evacuation shelters are a last resort and are uncomfortable and crowded. She recommended that residents seek shelter with someone that lives at least 20 miles inland.

Sheriff Chad Chronister said there will additional police presence to help protect people’s homes and belongings. The sheriff urged people to take the evacuation seriously.

“We can place anything in life, but we can’t replace a life,” he said.

Chronister also announced evictions have been suspended for the week to help protect residents during the hurricane.

The county has taken steps to mitigate Ian’s impact so far and support emergency operations, including closing all county buildings.

Residents are also now able to pick up sandbags from the following locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.

Edward Medard Conservation Park, 6140 Turkey Creek Rd., Plant City, FL 33567

E.G. Simmons Conservation Park, 2401 19th Ave. NW, Ruskin, FL 33570

Ed Radice Sports Complex, 14720 Ed Radice Dr., Tampa, FL 33626

Residents will be able to take 10 bags per family. You must show ID or a recent utility bill to get the bags.

To get county alerts about Hurricane Ian, visit HCFLGov.net/StaySafe and sign up for the HCFL Alert system.