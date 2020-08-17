Hillsborough County offering free COVID-19 antibody testing for residents

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County is now offering free COVID-19 antibody testing for residents.
The state-run testing site located at Raymond James Stadium, 4201 N. Dale Mabry Highway, will offer 200 antibody tests a day.
An antibody test indicates whether the person has antibodies associated with a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.
The Raymond James site is open to the public Tuesdays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will also offer self-administered coronavirus tests. Those receiving an antibody test will also take the self-administered coronavirus test at the site.
Tests for coronavirus, but not antibody tests, will continue at the following county locations:
- Lee Davis Community Resource Center, 3402 N. 22nd St., Tampa
- Plant City Community Resource Center, 307 N. Michigan Ave., Plant City
- SouthShore Community Resource Center, 201 14th Ave. SE, Ruskin
- USF Health Therapy (MDT) building, 3515 E. Fletcher Ave., Tampa
- Tampa Family Health Centers, 12085 W. Hillsborough Ave., Tampa
- Suncoast Community Health Centers, 313 S. Lakewood Drive, Brandon
- Redeemer Lutheran Church, 701 Valley Forge Blvd., Sun City Center
- Wimauma Opportunity Center, 5128 S.R. 674, Wimauma
Pre-registration is not required for the antibody tests and are available only while supplies last. The antibody test must be specifically asked for upon arrival and registration will occur on-site.
Pre-registration requirements for all other coronavirus tests are listed at HCLFGov.net/CovidTesting.
