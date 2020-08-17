Hillsborough County offering free COVID-19 antibody testing for residents

A scientist presents an antibody test for coronavirus in a laboratory of the Leibniz Institute of Photonic Technology (Leibniz IPHT) at the InfectoGnostics research campus in Jena, Germany, Friday, April 3, 2020. An international team of researchers with the participation of the Jena Leibniz Institute of Photonic Technology (Leibniz IPHT) has developed a rapid antibody test for the new coronavirus. By means of a blood sample, the test shows within ten minutes whether a person is acutely infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus (IgM antibody) or already immune to it (IgG antibody). The strip test is manufactured by the diagnostics company Senova in Weimar and is already on the market. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County is now offering free COVID-19 antibody testing for residents.

The state-run testing site located at Raymond James Stadium, 4201 N. Dale Mabry Highway, will offer 200 antibody tests a day.

An antibody test indicates whether the person has antibodies associated with a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

The Raymond James site is open to the public Tuesdays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will also offer self-administered coronavirus tests. Those receiving an antibody test will also take the self-administered coronavirus test at the site.

Tests for coronavirus, but not antibody tests, will continue at the following county locations:

Lee Davis Community Resource Center, 3402 N. 22nd St., Tampa

Plant City Community Resource Center, 307 N. Michigan Ave., Plant City

SouthShore Community Resource Center, 201 14th Ave. SE, Ruskin

USF Health Therapy (MDT) building, 3515 E. Fletcher Ave., Tampa

Tampa Family Health Centers, 12085 W. Hillsborough Ave., Tampa

Suncoast Community Health Centers, 313 S. Lakewood Drive, Brandon

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 701 Valley Forge Blvd., Sun City Center

Wimauma Opportunity Center, 5128 S.R. 674, Wimauma

Pre-registration is not required for the antibody tests and are available only while supplies last. The antibody test must be specifically asked for upon arrival and registration will occur on-site.

Pre-registration requirements for all other coronavirus tests are listed at HCLFGov.net/CovidTesting.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: