Hillsborough County offering childcare Tuesday due to school closures

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Although Dorian’s path appears to have shifted east and away from Tampa Bay, a number of schools in the area will remain closed on Tuesday as officials monitor the storm’s impacts.
Parents in Hillsborough County, however, can breathe a sigh of relief.
The county plans to open its recreation centers on Tuesday to offer free childcare to those affected by school closures.
Fees will be waived for all children ages 5 to 14. Parents must complete a form at the center before dropping off their child.
Children already registered for the county’s “Camp Days” program will have a normal camp day, the county said.
The following recreation centers will be open for childcare on Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.:
- All People’s Life Center: 6105 E. Sligh Ave., Tampa
- Earl Simmons Park and Community Center: 5936 Connell Rd., Plant City
- Egypt Lake Park and Community Center – 3126 Lambright Street, Tampa
- Gardenville Park and Community Center – 6219 Symmes Rd., Gibsonton
- Jackson Springs Park and Community Center: 8620 Jackson Springs Rd., Tampa
- Johnson Community Center: 5855 S. 78th St., Tampa
- Keystone Community Center and Sports Complex: 17928 Gunn Hwy, Odessa
- Mango Park and Community Center: 11717 Clay Pit Rd., Seffner
- Northdale Park and Community Center: 15550 Spring Pine Dr., Tampa
- Roy Haynes Park Community Center: 1902 S. Village Ave., Tampa
- Ruskin Park and Community Center: 901 6th St SE., Ruskin
- Thonotosassa Park and Community Center: 10132 Skewlee Rd., Thonotosassa
- Westchase Community Center: 9791 Westchase Dr., Tampa
