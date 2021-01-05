Hillsborough County moving all vaccine registration to phone system, expanding call hours

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County has announced they will be temporarily discontinuing online registration for the coronavirus vaccine following a multitude of issues on Monday.

The Hillsborough County Emergency Operations Center announced on Monday evening it will be expanding the operational hours of its vaccine call center and will triple the number of call agents starting Tuesday, to help residents in this category secure needed appointments.

The announcement comes following the county saying its online scheduling service was not available for most of the day on Monday.

The call center will be open until 8 p.m. tonight, Monday, Jan. 4, and will operate from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 5.

Appointments are available by calling (888) 755-2822.