Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Hillsborough County moves forward with plans for in-person graduations

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – At Bloomingdale High School in Brandon, seniors lined up in their cars to pick up their caps and gowns.

It was a memorable way for a right of passage that says a lot about our current status.

WHAT TO KNOW:

  • Florida is reporting 28,576 cases and 927 deaths
  • Florida K-12 schools will remain online/distance learning through the end of the school year
  • Florida ‘safer-at-home’ order in effect as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, April 3
  • Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order

Teachers wore masks and held up handmade signs to encourage their seniors.

“I just want to get the point across that sometimes in society we tend to think of the negative things a lot and what we are going through with the coronavirus, but they’re graduating and that’s a big, big thing,” said science teacher Coralys Guzman.

Hillsborough County announced plans to proceed with an in person graduation, setting a new series of dates for the events in July instead of the traditional graduations in May.

“Our goal for this year is that our seniors get an in-person graduation because they deserve it. They’ve been working for 13 years for this goal. We want their friends and family see them walk across the stage. So we are going to do whatever we can under CDC guidelines to ensure that happens,” said Erin Maloney with the Hillsborough County School District.

Jordan Chastain is this years Salutatorian at Bloomingdale and says the in-person graduation ceremony is important to her.

“It’s really important for me to be able to walk, just because me and all of the friends that I have in my graduating class, we’ve all basically grown up together. We all started Kindergarten together, even if it was at different elementary schools. We’ve all bonded,” said Chastain.

Allison Patterson will graduate in the top two percent of her class at Plant High School and said the in person graduation is important for her and her classmates.

“You want to see all of your friends walk across the stage too, and hear your name called out, as dumb as it sounds, but it’s just a nice thing. You’ve known these people since you were 4-years-old,” said Patterson.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Florida's list of nursing homes with COVID-19 incomplete and at times, inaccurate 

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida's list of nursing homes with COVID-19 incomplete and at times, inaccurate "

Instacart pay issue

Thumbnail for the video titled "Instacart pay issue"

PPP program getting more funding

Thumbnail for the video titled "PPP program getting more funding"

Florida toilet paper manufacturer working overtime to meet consumer demand

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida toilet paper manufacturer working overtime to meet consumer demand"

FREE THERAPY: University Area offers free mental wellness sessions

Thumbnail for the video titled "FREE THERAPY: University Area offers free mental wellness sessions"

FREE THERAPY: University Area offers free mental wellness sessions

Thumbnail for the video titled "FREE THERAPY: University Area offers free mental wellness sessions"

‘They are using small home scissors and knives’ Dermatologist urges people to stop removing their moles while in quarantine

Thumbnail for the video titled "‘They are using small home scissors and knives’ Dermatologist urges people to stop removing their moles while in quarantine"

Dermatologist urges people to stop removing their moles while in quarantine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dermatologist urges people to stop removing their moles while in quarantine"

‘They are using small home scissors and knives’ Dermatologist urges people to stop removing their moles while in quarantine

Thumbnail for the video titled "‘They are using small home scissors and knives’ Dermatologist urges people to stop removing their moles while in quarantine"

Build-A-Bear Workshop creates online program to offer entertainment, activities for kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Build-A-Bear Workshop creates online program to offer entertainment, activities for kids"

Re-Open Florida Task Force April 22 meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Re-Open Florida Task Force April 22 meeting"

AdventHealth site open

Thumbnail for the video titled "AdventHealth site open"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss