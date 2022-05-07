TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hillsborough County mom and her 13-year-old son will finally get their own home after years of experiencing homelessness, thanks to Habitat for Humanity’s annual “women build.”

Barbara Colon grew up in foster care and lived in a homeless shelter while attending high school. She’s no stranger to adversity.

Over the years, she and her son have both lived in shelters and with family members.

Currently, the two live in an unsafe, substandard rental apartment as it’s all Colon can afford while working at a caregiving center.

Through Habitat for Humanity of Hillsborough County, over 100 women will build Colon her first home in Temple Terrace. The project will take 12 weeks and should be complete by July 16th.

Volunteers will wear purple Women Build hard hats as they work on the construction. Colon will also contribute 300 sweat equity hours on the new home.