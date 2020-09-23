Hillsborough County middle school teacher accused of sexting minor

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A teacher at Hillsborough County’s Greco Middle School was arrested and charged with sending sexual messages to a minor, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies began investigating James Michaud, 28, on Saturday after the parents of the 13-year-old victim filed a complaint against the Greco Middle School AVID teacher.

According to the sheriff’s office, Michaud sent explicit messages to the teen through social media several times.

Jail records show Michaud is charged with unlawful use of a two-way communications device, transmission of harmful material to a minor and authority figure soliciting or engaging in lewd conduct with a student.

A LinkedIn page shows a James Michaud listed as a 6th – 8th grade AVID coordinator/teacher at Greco Middle School. Michaud lists his employment from August of 2017 to the present.

The page also says Michaud was once a juvenile probation officer and intern at the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice.

Jail records show Michaud boasted a $11,500 bond early Wednesday morning and left jail. It is not immediately clear when he is scheduled to appear in court.

“It’s sickening to know an adult, entrusted to educate & mentor our children, abused his position to prey on this young victim,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister on Twitter. “We are thankful for the victim’s parents who spoke up and possibly prevented other students from being taken advantage of.”

School district spokeswoman Erin Maloney says Michaud has resigned from his position.

