Hillsborough County man wins his 2nd scratch-off top prize in 2 years

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Talk about one lucky man!

The Florida Lottery announced Monday that 64-year-old Michael Landcaster of Seffner has won a $1 million top prize from the new CASH CLUB Scratch-Off Game just two years after claiming the $500,000 top prize from JACKPOT MULTIPLIER Scratch-Off Game.

Landcaster purchased his winning ticket from Seffner Citgo, located at 930 West U.S. Highway 92, and has decided to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum of $880,000, according to the Florida Lottery.

The Seffner Citgo will also receive a a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

CASH CLUB features ten top prizes of $1 million and gives players the chance to win $20 to $500 with four additional bonus plays. When players scratch a 5X or 10X symbol, they can win five or ten times the prize shown. This $10 game offers more than $146 million in total cash prizes and the overall odds are 1-in-3.38.

