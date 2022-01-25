Hillsborough County man wins $1 million from Florida lottery scratch-off ticket

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hillsborough County man claimed the first $1 million top prize from the 50X THE CASH Scratch-Off lottery game.

Joseph Bozeman, 36, of Plant City claimed the prize after he purchased his winning scratch-off ticket from Walden Lake Food Mart at 2710 South Turkey Creek Road in Plant City. Bozeman chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

“I haven’t even told my wife yet,” Bozeman told the Lottery. “I’m going to surprise her by walking into our house with this oversized check and when she doesn’t believe me – I’m going to tell her to check our bank account!’

According to the Florida Lottery, the $5 scratch-off game features more than $215.8 million in cash prizes, including 12 top prizes of $1,000,000. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.