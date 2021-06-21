Hillsborough County man suspected of stabbing ex-wife caught in Panama City Beach

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A man accused stabbing his ex-wife and her current husband was tracked down and arrested in Panama City Beach Monday, investigators said.

The US Marshals Florida/Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force and members from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Panama City Police Department, and the Customs Border Patrol, nabbed fugitive Kilber Efrain Cruz-Corales at 111 Miracle Strip Loop.

Kilber Efrain Cruz-Corales

“In March of 2021, Cruz-Corales is charged with entering the home of his ex-wife in Hillsborough County, Florida,” investigators wrote. “Cruz-Corales entered the home without permission by using a window in a child’s room. Armed with a knife, Cruz-Corales went to the bedroom of his ex-wife where she slept with her current husband. Cruz-Corales is said to have stabbed the man numerous times, which woke Cruc-Corales’ ex-wife. Cruz-Corales then stabbed his ex-wife numerous times before fleeing the residence.”

Investigators recently received information that Cruz-Corales was doing framing work in the Panama City Beach area, and after a week of investigation, the task force went to a housing facility and found Cruz-Corales.

Cruz-Corales is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon causing great bodily harm, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and armed burglary of an occupied dwelling with a battery.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss