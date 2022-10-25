TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hillsborough County man confessed to murdering one of his relatives late Monday night, according to deputies.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said at 10:15 p.m., its dispatch center got a call from Robert Curtis Ashcraft, 49, of Gibsonton.

Ashcraft told the dispatcher that he shot a family member, described as an elderly woman by deputies, and wanted to turn himself in, saying that he was unarmed on the front porch of a home on Wiggins Road.

The dispatcher continued to speak with the suspect to keep him calm.

When deputies arrived at the crime scene, they found the victim’s body in a bed with a gunshot wound to the head. Ashcraft was then taken into custody without any problems.

“We are grateful our dispatcher was able to keep the suspect calm, and on the phone until our deputies arrived to make an arrest,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “This is a horrible situation, and I’m saddened by this senseless tragedy.”

Ashcraft was charged with premeditated first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.