Hillsborough County man sentenced to life in prison, after murdering his girlfriend in 2017

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – A Tampa man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of murdering his girlfriend.

Hector Acevedo was convicted of brutally murdering his girlfriend, Shyeanne Lewis, in April 2017. On Wednesday, Judge Michelle Sisco sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

During the hearing, several friends and family members of Shyeanne Lewis spoke about her and the pain they left from losing her.

“It’s been 1,635 days since you took my baby from me. 1,635 days since I heard my baby tell me she loves me,” said Angela Martin, Shyeanne’s mother.

Shyeanne Lewis was working two jobs and studying Marine Biology at the University of South Florida, when her boyfriend, Hector Acevedo, brutally murdered her.

“She is my everything, my world, and when you took her, you took me too,” Martin said.

Friends and other family members remembered her as someone who was a hard worker, loved her family and animals, and would always light up a room with her smile.

Now, her mom says the goal is to have people remember the type of person Shyeanne was, not what happened to her.

“I want everybody to remember her beautiful smile, her silly laugh. One of her friends said that if someone was upset all she had to do was walk in the room and just smile,” Martin said.

Martin tells 8 On Your Side that no parent should ever have to go through what she went through, but she feels her daughter received justice today.