TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hillsborough County man created a film aimed at delivering substance abuse awareness following his daughter’s death caused by a fentanyl overdose.

Michael Ortoll’s daughter, Christine, died at the age of 26 in the fall of 2020. Ortoll said Christine battled substance abuse addiction for over a decade.

Upon her death, the family discovered dozens of journal entries where Christine described her emotional battle with addiction. Her father will now showcase those entries through a film called “One Second at a Time: Battling the Monster of Addiction.“

The film will premiere at the Tampa Theatre Monday, March 27 at 7:30 p.m.

“I hope we wake up parents to do everything they can, everything from having the conversations, watching what they’re doing on social media,” Ortoll said. “I got to see how she bought her drugs — Tiktok, WhatsApp, Instagram,” he added.