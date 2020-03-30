Hillsborough County man charged with armed burglary and kidnapping following Amber Alert

TAMPA (WFLA) – A Hillsborough county man has been arrested after he abducted his ex-girlfriend’s two children which led to the release of an Amber Alert.

According to deputies, Brian Rodriguez, 28 threatened his ex-girlfriend at one point exposing a gun and took his two children on March 27.

An Amber Alert was issued on Friday afternoon and Rodriguez was ultimately taken into custody later during the day.

Rodriguez was arrested on Hardee County warrants for armed burglary, two counts of kidnapping and was booked into the Hillsborough County Jail where he is currently being held without bond.

Both children, in this case, were unharmed and are now with their mother.