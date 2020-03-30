Breaking News
Tampa Bay pastor arrested, accused of violating social distancing guidelines amid coronavirus pandemic

Hillsborough County man charged with armed burglary and kidnapping following Amber Alert

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

TAMPA (WFLA) – A Hillsborough county man has been arrested after he abducted his ex-girlfriend’s two children which led to the release of an Amber Alert.

According to deputies, Brian Rodriguez, 28 threatened his ex-girlfriend at one point exposing a gun and took his two children on March 27.

An Amber Alert was issued on Friday afternoon and Rodriguez was ultimately taken into custody later during the day.

Rodriguez was arrested on Hardee County warrants for armed burglary, two counts of kidnapping and was booked into the Hillsborough County Jail where he is currently being held without bond.

Both children, in this case, were unharmed and are now with their mother.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

a nonprofit organization is delivering free pet food to pet owners across Hillsborough County

Thumbnail for the video titled "a nonprofit organization is delivering free pet food to pet owners across Hillsborough County"

Passover celebration may look different this year due to covid-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Passover celebration may look different this year due to covid-19"

The meaning of Passover

Thumbnail for the video titled "The meaning of Passover"

The Chabad of Clearwater: Matza giveaway

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Chabad of Clearwater: Matza giveaway"

Social distancing efforts underway in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Social distancing efforts underway in Tampa"

Suspects threatening police officers with infection of COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspects threatening police officers with infection of COVID-19"

OneBlood to begin collecting plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients

Thumbnail for the video titled "OneBlood to begin collecting plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients"

Tampa Bay teen makes care packages with ‘thank you’ note for hospital workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay teen makes care packages with ‘thank you’ note for hospital workers"

Loggerhead sea turtle patient in critical condition at Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium

Thumbnail for the video titled "Loggerhead sea turtle patient in critical condition at Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium"

Critically injured loggerhead turtle struggles to swim

Thumbnail for the video titled "Critically injured loggerhead turtle struggles to swim"

Hillsborough, Pinellas ordered to stay home. Will others follow suit?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough, Pinellas ordered to stay home. Will others follow suit?"

Murder-For-Hire: Joe Exotic's arrest in plot to kill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Murder-For-Hire: Joe Exotic's arrest in plot to kill"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss