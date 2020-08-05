Hillsborough County man arrested in child’s abuse death

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 23-year-old man is facing child abuse and murder charges in the death of a child in Riverview last month.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to an undisclosed area around 9:15 a.m. on July 19 in reference to a call concerning an unresponsive child.

Deputies said the child had suffered lacerations and brusing on their body. They were rushed to Tampa General Hospital, where they died the next day.

According to deputies, the death was ruled a homicide.

Deputies said David Vasquez Malave, 23, was taking care of the child at the time.

He is being held at the Falkenburg Road Jail without bail on charges of aggravated child abuse and murder in the first degree while engaged in aggravated child abuse.

“No child should ever have to suffer as this young victim did,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “This should never happen. It’s an unthinkable tragedy. I am absolutely horrified with the actions by this suspect, and he will be charged to the fullest extent of the law.”

