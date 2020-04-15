Hillsborough County man arrested for accidentally shooting child

TAMPA (WFLA) – A Hillsborough county man has been arrested after a child was accidentally shot while he was attempting to disassemble a semi-automatic pistol.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Anthony Rodriguez, 28 was watching the child on March 13 and said he believed the weapon was clear and empty when he pulled the trigger.

The child was shot in the lower torso and was taken to Brandon Regional Hospital and than to Tampa General Hospital for their injuries.

“During this stressful time and with children spending more time at home, I think it’s extremely important that we don’t lose perspective on safety,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “This very unfortunate incident was completely preventable. It should serve as a reminder to all of us with firearms in the home to take extra precautions when cleaning, unloading and storing weapons.” Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister

Rodriguez was arrested Tuesday for child neglect with great bodily harm.