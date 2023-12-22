HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hillsborough County man allegedly responsible for two overdose deaths could face the death penalty.

On May 12, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about an unresponsive man in the 2000 block of East 131st Avenue. At about the same time, a short distance away, deputies responded to a second call about an unresponsive man.

The sheriff’s office said both men were taken to a hospital and both died. Deputies soon learned both men died of a fentanyl overdose.

“After some more investigation, our detectives realized that they had purchased what they thought to be cocaine off our suspect, a known criminal here in Hillsborough County, Richard Thorpe,” said Caitlin Wilson with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said after detectives received a search warrant and were able to examine the victim’s phones, they found a number of connections in both deaths.

“They looked through text messages and they found that the two victims actually knew each other. They had purchased the drugs together, taken them together. They were friends and then had been texting back and forth, asking how the other was feeling,” Wilson said.

The sheriff’s office said both victims thought they purchased cocaine, but the cocaine was cut with fentanyl, leading to their deaths.

Under a law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2022, Thorpe could now face the death penalty for selling fentanyl that led to death.

“The risk that you are putting on people now, with this stuff is off the charts,” DeSantis said when he signed the bill. “If you are dealing fentanyl, you are killing people and you are going to be put in jail.”