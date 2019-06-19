Hillsborough County leaders to hash out list of tax funded road projects

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Nightmare traffic and aging roads are top priorities as Hillsborough County commissioners prepare to review a list of improvements to be made with tax dollars.

County leaders will review presentations Wednesday and begin to decide how to divvy up the hundreds of millions of tax dollars that will be coming in.

Dozens of people are expected at the commission meeting to hear more about exactly where these projects will be happening and to push for areas they believe should get attention.

Roads are a top focus after voters approved a 1-cent sales tax increase last November for upgrades.

A big chunk of money is expected to go toward safety improvements drivers and also pedestrians and bicyclists.

The funding will cover a range of issues, which include fixing potholes, improving county, city roads and bridges.

A large portion of the revenue is set to go toward relieving traffic congestion as the area continues to grow.

By next year Hillsborough County is projected to be home to more than 1.5 million people.

