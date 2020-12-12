Hillsborough County launches COVID vaccine survey

TAMPA (WFLA) – Hillsborough County is seeking to find out what people think about taking the coronavirus vaccine.

An AP-NORC poll shows many American’s are hesitant to line up for the vaccine when it becomes available. According to AP-NORC shows 47 percent of Americans say they will take the vaccine, 27 percent aren’t sure and 26 percent will not take the vaccine.

Daniel Mastrodonato is one person who will.

“I’m definitely going to do it because I want to live and I want people around me to be safe,” said Mastrodonato.

Jason Christensen will also take the vaccine, “I trust the FDA, I trust their approval, if they put it out and make it available I’ll get it when it’s convenient.”

Hillsborough County wants to find out why others will not take the vaccine and has put out a survey to find out.

“The survey is just for us to understand what some of the barriers are residents with taking the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Terri Cordova-Hewitt with Hillsborough County.

Questions on the survey also seek to find out how the vaccine can best be distributed.

“We ask questions such as, what are some of the barriers of someone who is interested in getting the COVID-19 vaccine, what are some of the barriers they may have in not being able to go get the vaccine,” said Cordova-Hewitt.

The survey is open for feedback from Dec. 9 through Dec. 30.

You can take it online or by texting “vaccine” to 73224 to get it in English. Text the word “vacuna” to get it in Spanish.