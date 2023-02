HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An inmate died after he was found unresponsive in the Falkenburg Road Jail, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said Clarence Valentine, 47, was discovered unresponsive by staff members in the medical services unit on Saturday.

He was taken to a hospital and died the following day.

Investigators said Valentine suffered a “medical incident.”

An investigation is ongoing.