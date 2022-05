TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) — Hillsborough County hosted its 25th annual Memorial Day Remembrance Event on Sunday.

The Consumer and Veterans Services and the Veterans Council of Hillsborough County invited the community to the ceremony, which began at 10 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park.

The ceremony included the Garden of Gold flag installation in tribute to fallen military members from Florida.

The moving collection depicted the faces of more 30 members who made the ultimate sacrifice.