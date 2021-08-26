Hillsborough County high school football games adjusted due to COVID-19

TAMPA (WFLA) – COVID-19 is causing last-minute schedule changes for many Hillsborough County football teams as the 2021 season begins.

According to a Hillsborough County Public Schools spokesperson, Spoto High School and Brandon High School were not able to field a team due to the number of students quarantining.

Due to the changes, Blake High School who was originally scheduled to take on Brandon will play at Riverview High School while Leto High School who was supposed to play Spoto will play at King High School.

Last week, Plant High School was scheduled to play a football game against Chamberlain High School, but so many players from Chamberlain are in quarantine they had to change the game. Plant played Tampa Bay Tech for their Friday Night Game.

Tampa Bay Tech had been scheduled to play Manatee High School, but Manatee could not make the game because of a school bus driver shortage and they didn’t have transportation.