TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County plans to set up a food pantry on Saturday to give residents free groceries.

People will be able to pick up fresh groceries from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the SouthShore Community Resource Center, 201 14th Avenue SE in Ruskin.

The offer is limited to Hillsborough County residents, but people of all incomes can get free groceries.

The food packages will generally include fruit, vegetables, meats, canned goods, and staples like beans and rice.

The offer is through the county’s Healthy Living Program, which provides guidance and resources for a healthy lifestyle. For more information, call (813) 272-5040.