Hillsborough County GOP chair under fire for Facebook post about protesters

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The death of George Floyd while in police custody has sparked protests all over the country for days now.

The nationwide protests – and protesters – have drawn both support and criticism, including from people in the Tampa Bay area.

Hillsborough County Republican Chair Jim Waurishuk recently had some strong words about protesters in a Facebook post.

“Hmm…well look at this. Obama just admitted that the coordinated mayhem was all about energizing their base to get out the vote. Funny how that works! By any means necessary…” the chairman wrote in the post, which appears to have been deleted as of Tuesday evening.

The post, which was shared along with a link to a story about former President Barack Obama, continues, in part:

“This leaves no doubt remaining that the Progressive Political-left Communists are willing to destroy and kill to achieve their goals? The ends justifies [sic] the means…

Every American better wake up. If we lose this country you will loose [sic] your life. If you’re a Republican, Conservative, Democrat Trump supporter, etc. — you will be murdered. You will be dragged from your burning home and be beat to death. This is a fact. This what they stand for…”

“We should not and ever make any comments like that,” Hung Mai, a GOP donor from Tampa said.

Some Republicans have now called on Waurishuk to resign.

“I think he should. And I think he should apologize,” Mai said.

8 On Your Side stopped by Waurishuk’s home. He had no comment.

“I’m not talking,” he said.

Those in the Democratic Party of Hillsborough County were taken aback by the inflammatory Facebook post.

“Words matter. Words matter in politics and words matter especially today in society,” Chairwoman Ione Townsend said. “I think there’s a lot of people, especially black people, who aren’t valued much and I don’t think this language helps them. And I don’t think this shows real leadership, not the kind of leadership we see in this country right now.”

8 On Your Side sent emails to several Republican leaders in Hillsborough County seeking comment. We have not yet heard back.

