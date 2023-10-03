TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County residents whose homes were damaged by Hurricane Idalia can now apply for individual aid through FEMA.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management announced Tuesday that Hillsborough and Charlotte counties were added to the list of counties eligible for FEMA Individual Assistance.

Shortly after Idalia swept through, homeowners along the Alafia River in Hillsborough County reported major flood damage. The storm remained well offshore from the Tampa Bay area, but a combination of on-shore winds and exaggerated tides caused the river to overflow its banks.

In the weeks that followed, residents of Riverview and Gibsonton urged officials to seek a disaster declaration for the area.

“Everybody had drywall damage, flood damage,” Riverview resident Bill Johnson told WFLA last month. “It’s no fun. It’s a lot of work preparing and it’s a lot of work for clean up.”

Anyone impacted by the storm in Hillsborough County and seeking relief should visit DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA app for smartphones or call (800) 621-3362. FEMA phone lines are open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. EST, seven days a week.