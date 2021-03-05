Hillsborough County forced to turn away hundreds of residents who want vaccine but aren’t yet eligible

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Lanora Coleman arrived at Larry Sands Sports Complex in Progress Village early Friday morning to get in line to get her COVID-19 vaccine.

“I heard about it yesterday at work, and so I said I’m off today, so I will come up here today,” said Coleman, who works in law enforcement and is eligible for the vaccine under state guidelines.

“I think it’s something that should be done. I’d rather do this than not do it and take the risk of getting sick,” she said.

The problem is, a number of people in Hillsborough County are making appointments to be vaccinated even though they don’t meet current state guidelines to get the vaccine.

“We did have about 200 individuals who reported to the sites and made appointments who did not meet the criteria,” said Jay Rajyaguru, the emergency management coordinator with Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

The county turned away those people when they could not prove they were eligible to get the vaccine on Thursday. A day later, the county turned away even more.

“We did have a significant number of people who actually did not meet any of the criteria and they had just taken an appointment and hoped to get into the site,” said Rajyaguru, who urged people to be patient and wait until they are eligible.