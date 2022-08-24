TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa resident will be reunited with their dog after it was found unresponsive in an apartment fire on Wednesday.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said they responded to the apartment just after 10:30 a.m. after a neighbor reported the unit next to theirs was on fire. Crews were able to knock down the fire in about 10 minutes and limited it to the kitchen, where it started.





(via Hillsborough County Fire Rescue)

Firefighters found an unconscious dog while they were tending to the fire and brought it outside. Paramedics put a special mask on the pet and administered oxygen until it was revived. HCFR said that despite being thirsty, the dog, named Bruno, “made an immediate recovery”.

No one was inside the apartment at the time of the fire and no one was hurt. Investigators determined the fire started after the tenant accidentally turned on the stove.