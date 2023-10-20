HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hillsborough County firefighter was hurt while battling a house fire in Tampa early Friday.

The Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said it was called to a house fire on Croton Avenue in Tampa around 3:10 a.m.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire in about 20 minutes. No one was inside the home when firefighters arrived.

(Hillsborough County Fire Rescue)

Officials said the firefighter was taken to a hospital after suffering an injury at the scene. He is in stable condition.

The American Red Cross was called in to assist the displaced family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.