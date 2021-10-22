Hillsborough County firefighter, 55, died from COVID-19 complications, officials say

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A member of Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR) died after contracting COVID-19 at work in July of 2021, according to the State of Florida.

Hillsborough County officials say Giovanni Ciancio, 55, was a driver/engineer at Station 15 in Palm River, where he served with HCFR for more than 19 years.

A press release from the county says Ciancio, an American citizen, immigrated to the United States from Italy in his 20s.

“Hillsborough County’s thoughts are with the Ciancio family and his HCFR family as they grieve his loss,” officials wrote.