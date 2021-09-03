Hillsborough County Fire Rescue debuts ‘Champa Bay’ fire truck

TAMPA (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Fire Rescue’s newest fire engine hit the streets this week, and it’ll likely make you think of your favorite local sports teams.

The “Champa Bay” fire truck is professionally wrapped with championship logos celebrating the back-to-back Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning, the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the American League Champion Tampa Bay Rays.

The full length of the passenger’s side of CHAMPABAY’s Fire Truck is dedicated to the Lightning. The full driver’s side honors the Buccaneers, while the front and back of the truck celebrates the Rays.









The ‘CHAMPA BAY’ Fire Truck was specially designed to recognize the accomplishments of the bay area’s professional sports champions while retaining the reflective colors and other visual safety features of a traditional fire truck.

Officials said the truck was specially designed to recognize the teams while retaining the reflective colors and other visual safety features of a traditional fire truck.

The new engine will serve the residents of Hillsborough County from Station 9 in Brandon, one of the busiest stations in the county.

Officials said the truck’s wrap cost Hillsborough County Fire Rescue less than $7,000, while the majority of the cost was provided by the agency’s partners.

HCFR leadership hopes that the truck is a point of pride and morale boost for the more than 1,200 firefighters, paramedics, and other members who have worked so hard for the past 18 months providing lifesaving services to the residents of Hillsborough County.