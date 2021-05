HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Firefighters are working to put out a 40-acre brush fire in Riverview.

The fire is in the Lithia area west of Balm-Riverview Road.





Crews are working to make sure power lines and two structures in the area are protected.

Smoke from the approx 30 acre brush fire @HillsFireRescue and Florida Forest Service is battling in the Lithia area is visible from Bayshore Blvd. https://t.co/skWGq1MCR4 @WFLA pic.twitter.com/UAd2oY9QVT — Justin Schecker (@WFLAJustin) May 17, 2021

Balm Riverview is closed near the Balm Boyette nature preserve. The sheriff’s office is asking drivers to avoid the area.

