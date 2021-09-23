Hillsborough County Fair returns with livestock shows, rides and food

DOVER, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Fair kicked off on Thursday with agriculture events, carnival rides, food, and exhibits.

Residents can catch the 4-H and FFA livestock shows at the Farmer’s Friend Livestock Arena where students will compete in the show ring after raising steers, rabbits, lambs, goats, and pigs.

“Our foundation is actually our youth livestock shows and competitive events. We have over 1,200 animals in the barn with over a thousand youth exhibitors so the impact that it has on our agricultural community, as well as our educational community, is great,” Hillsborough County Fair Manager Suzanne Holcomb said.

At the Fairgrounds Entertainment Pavilion and Exhibition Building, you can watch talent shows, cook-offs, and pageants.

Live entertainment includes a firefighter show, a family circus, a K9 show, and mini bike racing.

“It’s a family-fun environment, we focus here on family activities,” Holcomb said.

On opening day, visitors only had to pay $1 for admission and $1 for a ride.

Ticket Specials:

$1 for admission and $1 for a ride on opening day

Carload Days: $30 dollar admission for up to 8 people on Friday, Sept. 24 and Friday, Oct. 1 only

4 for $40 Special admission for 4 people includes 2 ride armbands

The Hillsborough County Fair runs from Sept. 23 through Oct. 3 in Dover, just east of Highway 60 in Brandon. A full schedule of events and ticket information can be found on their website. Parking is free.