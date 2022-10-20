The Hillsborough County Fair kicks off on Thursday with agriculture events, carnival rides, food and exhibits.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Fair is returning in November for 11 days of fun, competition and entertainment.

The theme of this year’s event is “Homegrown Fun,” and the fair will run from Nov. 3-13 at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds.

The 2022 fair will feature an all-new carnival with midway rides and games.

Other new events at the fair this year include:

Scott’s World of Magic – A magic show with illusions that will “leave patrons on the edge of their seats”

– A magic show with illusions that will “leave patrons on the edge of their seats” Play with Giants – Farming and ranching-themed interactive games for the whole family

Farming and ranching-themed interactive games for the whole family America’s Show Camels – An experience with a dromedary camel, including a ride

There will also be a demolition derby, a truck and tractor pull, the Hillsborough Harvest Idol contest, a rodeo and much more. A full schedule of events can be found online.

Opening day of the Hillsborough County Fair, Nov. 3, is “Dollar Day,” featuring dollar admission and dollar rides. Admission will be free for all patrons on Monday, Nov. 7 and Nov. 9 is Senior Day, offering $2 tickets to senior citizens.

Tickets can be purchased at the gate, but discounts on tickets ordered in advance online are available through Nov. 2.