HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — With just days to go before the start of school, Hillsborough County is experiencing a huge teacher shortage.

“Every year it’s been a little worse and this year might be the absolute worst year we’ve seen in Hillsborough County in terms of filling the positions for these students,” said Rob Kriete with the Hillsborough County Classroom Teachers association.

Krioete says the numbers change on a daily basis, but right now there are roughly 800 open teaching positions and 600 open support professionals.

He blames the high stress of the job and the low pay.

“We need to make this job attractive enough that we are filling these positions and give these teachers back their conference periods and figure out how to give them the time they need to prepare the lessons, grade the papers, and figure out what they can do every single day to help these students and quite frankly we’re failing at every single level of that,” said Kriete.

The Hillsborough County school district is using 300 administrators to serve as classroom teachers. The administrators normally work in the school district building, but in this case, because they still have their teaching certificates, they are being put back into the classroom.

Christie Gold normally works in H.R. for the district and also helps recruit new teachers.

At the start of this school year, she will be back in a classroom, teaching middle school students.

“Although I won’t be here permanently, I think it’s very important that I’m going to be here to welcome the students and welcome the parents tonight to open house,” said Gold.

She says it’s becoming increasingly difficult to attract new teachers to Hillsborough County because of the low pay.

“Having worked with interns, I know that one of the problems we have here in the Bay area and we’ve heard this from our graduating USF students, is they simply can’t afford to live here on a teacher’s salary,” Gold said.