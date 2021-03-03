Hillsborough County expands vaccine eligibility at Ed Radice site

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County health officials announced Wednesday that additional groups are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine through the county’s Ed Radice Sports Complex vaccine site.

Those eligible now include:

Health care workers who have direct contact with the public. Examples are physicians, paramedics, emergency medical technicians, phlebotomists, nurses, home health providers, home medical equipment providers, therapists, dental office staff, pharmacists, and administrative/reception staff, among other health care professionals.

K-12 school employees age 50 and older.

Firefighters age 50 and older.

Sworn law enforcement officers age 50 and older.

Vaccinations are by appointment only and are only available for members of the groups listed above who live or work in Hillsborough County.

To make an appointment, please visit CDR Health Pro at patientportalfl.com. You must first create an account prior to scheduling an appointment. Once you create an account, there will be an option to enter a scheduling code. The scheduling code is RADICE03. Once you enter the code, you will see available appointment times for the Ed Radice Sports Complex, located at 14720 Ed Radice Drive in Tampa. Select an appointment for both the first and second dose.

Proof of eligibility is required. The following documents will be accepted:

Organizational identification card

Medical license

Paystub showing employment

W-2 IRS form showing the employer

An employment verification letter on official letterhead

For eligibility questions, please contact the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County via email at DOHHillsboroughPHP@flhealth.gov.

If you are overdue for a second dose and have not been contacted to schedule a second dose, please fill out the county’s COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment Escalations form. The information will be sent to those scheduling appointments and someone will contact you.