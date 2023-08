HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An evacuation order that was issued in Hillsborough County due to Hurricane Idalia has been lifted, officials said.

The order was lifted effective at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

“Residents may return to their homes and are asked to drive with caution, pay attention to the roadways, not drive through obstructions or standing water, and stay away from down power lines,” city officials said in a statement.

Officials said some traffic signals may not be functioning properly.