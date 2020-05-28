Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

Hillsborough County endorsing plans for Busch Gardens, Adventure Island to reopen

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County is endorsing Busch Gardens’ reopening plan, according to documents obtained by 8 On Your Side on Thursday.

Guests must pass a temperature screening before entering the park and everyone over the age of 2 will be required to wear a face covering.

Plexi-glass will be installed in high-traffic or close-contact areas.

Queue lines for all rides will have markings for physical distancing and single rider lines will be removed. Modified seating will be implemented on rides and attractions.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, then Governor DeSantis must approve the plan.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss