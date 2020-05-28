Hillsborough County endorsing plans for Busch Gardens, Adventure Island to reopen

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County is endorsing Busch Gardens’ reopening plan, according to documents obtained by 8 On Your Side on Thursday.

Guests must pass a temperature screening before entering the park and everyone over the age of 2 will be required to wear a face covering.

Plexi-glass will be installed in high-traffic or close-contact areas.

Queue lines for all rides will have markings for physical distancing and single rider lines will be removed. Modified seating will be implemented on rides and attractions.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, then Governor DeSantis must approve the plan.