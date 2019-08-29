Hillsborough County emergency operations ‘partially activated’ ahead of Dorian

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As Hurricane Dorian approaches, local emergency management agencies are monitoring the potential impact for Florida.

Hillsborough County announced Thursday it has partially activated its Emergency Operations Center in response to Hurricane Dorian.

According to Emergency Management Director Mike Ryan, a limited activation of the EOC allows the County and partner agencies to better monitor the storm track and coordinate resources and operations if necessary.

Ryan said residents can get prepared by creating a hurricane kit, knowing their evacuation zone, and having a plan in place.

To help residents prepare for the possibility of flooding, Hillsborough County is making sandbags available to the public at three County parks.

Beginning Thursday, Aug. 29, sandbags will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at three locations:

Edward Medard Conservation Park – 6140 Turkey Creek Road, Plant City

E.G. Simmons Conservation Park, 2401 19th Ave. NW, Ruskin

Ed Radice Park, 14720 Ed Radice Drive, Tampa

Hillsborough County residents are eligible for a maximum of 10 sandbags per family. Residents must show ID verifying they live in the county.

Residents are also asked to sign up for emergency alerts through the area.

LATEST STORIES: