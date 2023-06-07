TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Dog kennels at the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center are at capacity, according to a post on the center’s Facebook page.

On Tuesday, the shelter said that there is an urgent need for fosters and adopters and asked residents to consider taking in a dog to alleviate the strain.

The shelter is open on Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Potential fosters or adopters can have an in-person play date to get to know their new furry friend.

Fosters must be at least 18 years old and must live in Hillsborough County. Potential fosters can find more information about the process on the shelter’s website.

It costs $85 to adopt an adult dog and $125 to adopt a puppy or small dog weighing less than 25 lbs. Adopters will also pay a fee to register their new pet in Hillsborough County.

Residents can check out the pets available for adoption on the Pet Resource Center’s online kennel.