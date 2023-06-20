HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hillsborough County doctor was found guilty Tuesday of giving out more than 2.1 million opioid pills for non-medical purposes, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

A jury found Dr. Qing McGaha guilty on 14 counts of unlawful drug distribution, four counts of money laundering, and one count of filing a false tax return, according to the DOJ.

McGaha was a Florida-licensed doctor who owned and operated MD Care Clinic in Hillsborough County, according to the DOJ. Over a 20-month period, she gave out hydrocodone, hydromorphone, and oxycodone to undercover Drug Enforcement Administration agents.

McGaha was also found guilty of making “monetary transactions over $10,000 in funds criminally derived from the operation of her clinic” to purchase real property in Clearwater and depositing them into her bank account, according to the DOJ.

She also filed a false tax return for the 2020 tax year that underreported her clinic’s gross revenue by nearly $300,000, according to the DOJ.

She faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for each drug charge, 10 years for each money laundering charge, and three years for filing a false tax return. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 15.